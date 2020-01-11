Joe Burrow gets the attention, but LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the heart and soul of the Tigers

NEW ORLEANS -- Joe Burrow is the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and potential No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick who generated thousands of headlines and limitless attention during media day on Saturday ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship. Yet, just 20 feet to his right sat the most important piece of LSU's offensive renaissance -- running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The junior, who stands at 5-foot-8 (which is generous) and 209 pounds, had not been a No. 1 running back prior to the 2019 season. No problem. All he has done is compiled 1,304 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground with 50 receptions for 399 yards and another score through the air. Not only is Edwards-Helaire contributing to LSU's magical season, he's a huge reason for Burrow's explosive offensive numbers.

"He's what makes the offense go," explained Burrow. "... I know where Clyde is going to be 100 percent of the time. If everything is covered downfield, I just have a feeling I know where Clyde is going to be. ... If I get in trouble, I just dump it down to Clyde; he'll make two or three guys miss, get 3-4 [yards], keep us on schedule."

"Clyde walks in the room, he's 6-foot-4, 270 [pounds]," coach Ed Orgeron said. "That's the kind of persona he has. Listening to what I hear from other coaches, he's the hardest guy to game plan because he's a receiver in the backfield. But he's also a great running back. The things that he's done this season for our football team, not only on and off the field, makes him the heartbeat of our offense."

It's unlikely that Orgeron shared this sentiment with the man charged with stopping him in Monday night's national title game, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. But Venables related the same impression after watching LSU tape during the 15-day layoff since the semifinals.

"He's over a 600-pound squat guy, and I just love that," Venables said. "For us watching him, I think he's the heart and soul of their whole offense."

Edwards-Helaire's positive attitude and relentless effort -- on the field and in the weight room -- set the tone for the personality of this team during fall camp. But it wasn't until the middle of the season when LSU's offense first got punched in the gut in the first half against Auburn that he became the weapon that he is now. Edwards-Helaire was held to just 16 yards rushing, and LSU's offense was thoroughly baffled by the 3-1-7 defense that Auburn unleashed specifically for the matchup.

How did LSU adjust? Edwards-Helaire became a receiver. He caught seven passes -- three more than his previous single-game high -- for 51 yards and provided a desperately needed wrinkle for the Tigers offense.

"[He] creates a lot of matchup issues for you," Venables said. "He's excellent in the passing game and plays with great toughness in the running game. He gives them balance in everything that they're doing. Unfortunately, he's not just the running back. It's not like 'we gotta stop the run game.' He's a guy that they get a lot of quick game out on the perimeter with him, and [he] plays with great toughness and passion."

Edwards-Helaire injured his hamstring the week prior to the Peach Bowl vs. No. 4 Oklahoma and was mostly a non-factor in the game, taking two carries for 14 yards in the 63-28 win with a few more snaps coming in pass protection.

Orgeron expects his star rusher to be 100 percent for Monday night's showdown with No. 3 Clemson. The coach knows just how important Edwards-Helaire is to his new-look, pass-happy offense.

"I think that when Clyde is not in there we're very predictable," he said. "When he's in there, you can't overplay the run, you can't overplay the pass. You have to be balanced on defense, and that enables all the other guys to make plays."

All eyes will be on Burrow inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night. Just don't forget to divert your focus occasionally from the Heisman winner to the 5-foot-8 heartbeat of the SEC champion Tigers who has consistently pounded his opponents during LSU's magical run.