Joe Burrow sets LSU single-season passing touchdown record in just seven games

Burrow set the record in just the seventh game of the 2019 regular season at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Mississippi -- LSU quarterback Joe Burrow set the LSU single-season passing touchdown record on Saturday at Mississippi State when he found Justin Jefferson for an 18-yard strike with 5:36 to play in the third quarter for his fourth touchdown pass of the game. It was his 29th touchdown pass of the season, which breaks the previous record of 28 held by former Tigers signal-callers Matt Mauck (2003) and JaMarcus Russell (2006). 

The record-breaker came one play after offensive pass interference on what would have been a touchdown catch by Tory Carter. Burrow tied the record early in the third quarter when he eluded pressure, kept his eyes upfield and hit Derrick Dillon streaking behind the defense for a 37-yard strike. That score pushed LSU's lead to 29-7.

Burrow got things started against the Bulldogs with a 60-yard touchdown pass to Racey McMath with just over 5 minutes to go in the second quarter to push LSU's lead to 15-7 at the time. He eluded pressure to find McMath streaking behind the defense. He also found Ja'Marr Chase over the middle just before halftime on a 5-yard strike.

The stellar play of Burrow under center has revitalized a Tigers offense that had been stuck in a conservative rut since its last SEC West title in 2011. That's a big reason why Burrow is widely regarded as one of the front-runners for the Heisman Trophy.

