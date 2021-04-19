Former Michigan quarterback Joe Milton plans on joining Tennessee's quarterback competition this offseason, according to reports from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports and Chris Low of ESPN. Milton, who has been in the transfer portal since February, plans to formally commit later this month and is on track to graduate in May. He will be immediately eligible and have three years of playing time remaining.

Milton entered last season as the starting quarterback of the Wolverines. In his five starts, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound quarterback threw for 1,077 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 109 yards and scored once on the ground in six games. Milton was eventually replaced by then-sophomore Cade McNamara in the Week 5 matchup vs. Rutgers after starting 5-of-12 passing. He went 1-of-3 for 21 yards during the final game of the season vs. Penn State one week later.

The Orlando, Florida, native was a four-star prospect coming out of Olympia High School. He was the ninth-ranked pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2019, and was the fifth-ranked player in Michigan's recruiting class during that cycle.

The Vols are looking for a starting quarterback in coach Josh Heupel's first season in Knoxville. Brian Maurer, Harrison Bailey and Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker are all in the running to start in 2021, while ex-Vols starter Jarrett Guarantano is using up his final year of eligibility at Washington State.