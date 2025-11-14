John Beam, the Laney College athletic director and former football coach who was featured in Netflix's "Last Chance U," was shot on campus Thursday, the second school-related shooting in Oakland in as many days, authorities said.

Oakland police said the shooting occurred just before noon at the college's fieldhouse, where officers found Beam suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, and officials have not released his condition. The college was placed on lockdown shortly after the shooting.

"My thoughts are with coach John Beam and his loved ones," Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee shared in a statement. "We are praying for him. Coach Beam is a giant in Oakland -- a mentor, an educator and a lifeline for thousands of young people. For over 40 years, he has shaped leaders on and off the field, and our community is shaken alongside his family."

Beam, 66, became a nationally recognized figure after Last Chance U chronicled Laney's 2019 season. Before retiring as coach in 2024 and moving into the athletic director position, he led the program to two league championships and a 2018 state title, a season in which Laney finished 11-2 and was ranked the top community college team in the country. He also maintained a 90% graduation and transfer rate for his players, according to CBS News.

Beam's legacy in Oakland extends to Skyline High School, where he coached for 16 years and won 11 section and 15 league championships before joining Laney. The shooting involving Beam unfolded a day after a Skyline High School student was injured in gunfire on that campus.

Acting Oakland police chief James Beere told reporters the incident involving Beam appeared to be isolated and not related to the previous shooting. The suspect was described as a male wearing a hoodie, and investigators have not identified a motive.

"This is the second shooting on an Oakland campus in two days, and it is devastating," Lee said in the statement. "Schools should be the safest spaces in our city. We need guns off our streets now. We are standing together, praying for coach Beam and his loved ones."