John Gagliardi, the winningest coach in college football history, dies at 91

Legendary St. John's head coach John Gagliardi has died at the age of 91, his family confirmed on Sunday. Gagliardi's unorthodox coaching methods drew national attention to a small school in Minnesota, where he was not only subverting trends but winning a ton of football games.

Gagliardi recorded more wins than any other college football coach during his 64-season career, totaling 489 wins, 138 losses and 11 ties. He also won four national championships during his time at St. John's, an all-male Catholic school in Collegeville, Minnesota, that competes at the NCAA's non-scholarship Division III level.

The Star Tribune noted that Gagliardi "gained the most notoriety for his no-tackling in practice and his refusal to cut players, which yielded rosters approaching 200 players annually" and his one basic team rule was "the golden rule -- to treat everybody like you'd like to be treated yourself."