Though Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer was in uniform for his team's 44-0 win over Kent State on Saturday, it's unclear how close he is to returning to the field. Mateer is still recovering from hand surgery to correct an injury he suffered in a September win against Auburn.

After the win, Sooners coach Brent Venables said that he's "assuming" Mateer won't be able to go in Oklahoma's Red River clash against rival Texas next week. Venables also expressed confidence in Michael Hawkins Jr., who started against the Longhorns last season after Oklahoma benched former starter Jackson Arnold.

"He had some experience playing in there last year," Venables said. "Really, the mindset is no different than it was going into today. We need to play well in the areas that we're in control: taking care of the ball, making layups when they're there, not trying to do too much. We've got to be the sum of all of our parts as a football team... But I feel great about Mike."

Texas fails to live up to lofty hype: Offensive shortcomings plague Longhorns team ranked preseason No. 1 Chip Patterson

Prior to suffering the hand injury, Mateer established himself as a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender while guiding the Sooners to a 4-0 record. The Washington State transfer rushed for at least one touchdown in each of his four starts and threw for 1,215 yards and six touchdowns.

On his radio show earlier in the week, Venables stressed that Mateer shouldn't push himself too hard to come back for the Texas game when there's a long season ahead.

"He's going to push the limits on everything when it comes to his rehab and getting back," Venables said. "At the same time, I told him, you're not going to defy the odds… You need to let those things heal."

On Saturday, Hawkins completed 14 of his 24 pass attempts for 162 yards and three touchdowns while adding 33 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

Hawkins threw for 783 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another touchdown in four starts last season. He was held to just 148 yards passing on 30 attempts against Texas.