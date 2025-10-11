Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer will at least be available when the sixth-ranked Sooners play Texas in Week 7. Mateer was removed from the Sooners' final availability report leading into the Red River Rivalry and kept his right hand hidden from view as he exited the team bus to enter the Cotton Bowl.

Mateer did indeed start vs. the Longhorns, marking a return less than three weeks removed from undergoing surgery. He missed the Sooners' Week 6 rout of Kent State, but was in full uniform with a brace on that right hand. Backup Michael Hawkins Jr. go the start in the 44-0 win.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said after the win over Kent State that he was "assuming" that Mateer wouldn't be able to go against Texas. However, days later, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said that his team would plan on Mateer being the quarterback they faced in the Cotton Bowl.

"We'll plan for Mateer, you have to," Sarkisian said. "He's a dynamic player, he's the heartbeat of that offense for sure, everything goes through him."

Initially, sources told CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz that Mateer was expected to miss about a month after the surgery and that Oklahoma was hopeful to have the dynamic signal-caller back before the end of October; however, he appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery. He last appeared in a game in the 24-17 win over Auburn on Sept. 20.

Getting Mateer back is a major boost to Oklahoma's offense. Before the injury, Mateer ranked second nationally with 351.3 yards of total offense per game and rushed for at least one touchdown and passed for one touchdown in each of his last 10 games dating back to his time at Washington State.