Oklahoma upgraded quarterback John Mateer to probable for Saturday's rivalry game against Texas on Thursday's availability report. Mateer is still working his way back from hand surgery, but he seems to be on track to return for the Red River Rivalry.

Oklahoma previously listed Mateer as questionable.

Mateer injured his hand in the Sooners' 24-17 win over Auburn on Sept. 20, and he hasn't played since. CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported Tuesday that there is some "optimism" Mateer could be back in time for the No. 6 Sooners to face the unranked Longhorns.

"Like we've reported the last couple weeks, it continues to be possible he ends up playing this week, but no final call has been made as of yet," Zenitz said. "The post-surgery feedback was very good and led to optimism regarding the recovery timetable."

Prior to the injury, Mateer, a Washington State transfer, had worked his way into the thick of the Heisman Trophy race with his dual-threat ability. Through four games, Mateer completed 67.4% of his passes for 1,215 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He was also a weapon in the running game, where he totaled 190 yards and five scores. At the time of his injury, Mateer ranked second nationally with 351.3 total yards per game.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the Oklahoma quarterback situation, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian admitted his coaching staff has no choice but to prepare for what Mateer brings. Texas is currently a 1.5-point favorite at FanDuel for Saturday's game.

"We'll plan for Mateer, you have to," Sarkisian said. "He's a dynamic player, he's the heartbeat of that offense for sure, everything goes through him."

With Mateer out, backup Michael Hawkins Jr. was pressed into starting duty for Oklahoma's win over Kent State in Week 6. The sophomore completed 14 of his 24 passing attempts for 162 yards and three touchdowns while adding 33 yards and a score on the ground. If Mateer cannot play, Hawkins will start for the second consecutive season against the Longhorns. Hawkins finished 19 of 30 for 148 yards in last year's 34-3 loss.

Oklahoma improved to 5-0 with the 44-0 win over Kent State. Texas, meanwhile, dropped to 3-2 and fell out of the AP Top 25 after a 29-21 road loss to Florida.