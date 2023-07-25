Former Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack died Monday at the age of 98, his family announced. Lujack led the Irish to three national titles, back-to-back undefeated seasons and won the Heisman Trophy in 1947.

"He was not only a legend in Notre Dame football and the sports world," Lujack's granddaughter Amy Schiller told the Associated Press. "He was a legend as a father and grandfather and great grandfather."

Lujack was a two-time unanimous All American with the Irish and finished his career with a 20-1-1 record as a starter. He led Notre Dame to a national title in 1943 quarterback before he spending nearly three years with the Navy during World War II. After completing his military service, Lujack returned to Notre Dame to help guide the Fighting Irish to two more titles in 1946-47. He is one of only three athletes in Notre Dame history to letter in four sports.

"Everything for me at Notre Dame was happenstance," Lujack told UND.com in 1999. "If I played five years later, maybe people would not have even noticed that I was around. So I feel so fortunate about the timing and everything that came my way."

Lujack was drafted No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bears in 1948. During his rookie season he played defensive back, recording eight interceptions. He also served as the team's kicker, making 46-of-48 PATs. Lujack returned to offense the next season and was the passing yards and passing touchdown leader in the NFL in 1949. He earned two Pro Bowl selections and was First-team All-Pro in 1950.

Following his playing career Lujack returned to Notre Dame to serve as an assistant coach for two seasons. He would later go on to work as a color commentator for CBS, calling New York Giants and college football games. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1960.