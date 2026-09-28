Johnny Manziel's been relatively quiet this season about Texas A&M's struggles and the Aggies' fall from preseason top-10 to outside of the national rankings.

Until now.

The program legend and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner who torched SEC defenses during his two seasons in College Station couldn't help himself after Saturday night's abhorrent display from the Aggies, a 35-6 loss to LSU.

Manziel took to social media and sharply encouraged Texas A&M to "do some soul searching" -- with a colorful "or else" hypothetical that we will link to rather than embed in case you're reading this article at work -- after the program's second straight failure-to-show in the SEC to open the season. Week 4 for the Aggies was an opportunity to bounce back on the road after a home loss last week against Kentucky, but it didn't happen.

Texas A&M was out-gained by LSU, 506 yards to 197, and was a shell of the Marcel Reed-led offense that came to Baton Rouge a year ago and scored 49 points.

Reed has regressed this season after helping the Aggies reach the College Football Playoff last fall with a SEC-worst 55.4% completion rate. Manziel's right: Texas A&M is closer to be one of the league's bottom-dwellers this season than a title contender unless something changes quickly.

"We have to play better football. I just don't know what else to say," Aggies coach Mike Elko said. "We got to look at everything."

No easy fix for Texas A&M

The program's decision to retain Reed this offseason when a move could've been made elsewhere isn't yet working out for a unit that replaced four offensive line starters and is feeling the first-round exit of KC Concepcion.

Many of Reed's throws against the Tigers sailed well beyond his intended targets, a 10-of-26 showing for 106 yards that included four sacks and several questionable decisions.

Even during Texas A&M's 48-20 win over Arizona State in Week 2 this month, signs of offensive struggles were there. The Aggies managed just 255 total yards in that one, failed on 11-of-14 third-down attempts and couldn't get going on the ground.

This program ranked in the top-3 of the SEC in rushing offense during Elko's first two seasons and is currently slotted 11th through four games at 151.5 yards per contest. Only Arkansas and Oklahoma have fewer rushing touchdowns.

The explosive aren't there either. Texas A&M has the fewest passing plays of 20 or more yards (six) in the SEC, which is tied for the worst nationally among Power Four teams.

"Right now it's bad and we're at rock bottom, but you have to dig yourself out of this hole. We have to keep showing up," Reed said after Saturday's loss.

New play-caller, different results

Elko promoted Texas A&M assistant Holmon Wiggins to the offensive coordinator role after Collin Klein's departure to Kansas State and early returns are in. Elko said during the offseason he underwent a "pretty extensive" search for his new play-caller and landed on Wiggins among four other candidates.

The blame for offensive execution errors falls as much on Elko as it does Wiggins, who hasn't yet found his bag on game days with Reed as his starting quarterback.

Losing receiver Terry Bussey for the season to a lower-body injury during the opening kickoff of last week's loss to Kentucky was critically deflating for an offense that now has to turn Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton into a high-volume wideout alongside top pass-catcher Mario Craver.

Horton's a big-bodied option downfield, not a player who's going to excel in mesh concepts near the line of scrimmage that are necessary for Reed to be successful. The sure-handed and explosive Concepcion was a security blanket of sorts for Texas A&M's quarterback on third down last season and his absence is noticeable after the season's first month.

The loss of tailback Le'Veon Moss has been felt, too. He rushed for 389 yards and six touchdowns last fall over the first six weeks of the season before an injury kept him on the sideline.

Since Reed's 439-yard performance against South Carolina during that memorable comeback last November, the Aggies are 1-4 against Power Four teams and he has four total touchdowns with eight interceptions in those starts.

Texas A&M was 10-0 last year before the bottom fell out at Texas in the season finale and Reed hasn't been the same quarterback -- from a confidence or play-making standpoint -- since.

Elko needs answers quickly because the Aggies are winless in the SEC, running out of room to recover and on track to be college football's most disappointing team of 2026.