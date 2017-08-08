Johnny Manziel considering coaching college football once NFL career is over
The former Heisman Trophy winner says he could return to college after football and coach
Johnny Manziel's football career isn't officially over yet, but it's getting there. So if Manziel is going to stay in the game, it may be as a coach.
Speaking at the International Football Betting Conference in Costa Rica, Manziel was asked what he would do if his pro football career ended for good. In short, Manziel said he would likely return to college, maybe as a coach.
"I'd do something involved with sports. I can't get away from it," he said, via ESPN. "I've had to ask myself that a little bit as of late over the past year, but at the same time, I'd want to be involved in sports in some way, whether it's coaching, whether it's doing something like that. So I think that'd be my route."
Visualizing Manziel doing anything given his off-field and substance issues seems like a stretch now, but coaching and/or mentoring might end up being a good outlet for him. He could still coach the technical aspects of the game while relaying his own experiences to players who may be going through similar issues on and off the field.
"I look back right now and think about how big of just a kid I was," Manziel said told eSPN. "And a lot of regrets I have, especially with my second year in college, not treating it kind of the way [I did] my first year,"
