Johnny Manziel's football uniform stolen from Texas A&M Hall of Champions
The alleged Manziel jersey thief has been identified by police
We seem to have a really big Johnny Football fan on our hands, one willing to break the law to get their hands on a jersey. On Thursday, someone stole a Johnny Manziel jersey from the Texas A&M Hall of Champions. The person allegedly responsible for taking the former quarterback's uniform out of the Aggies; sports museum and event space has been identified by police.
The person's plan was simple. They walked into the museum, took the uniform off the mannequin and left. What they may not have realized is that the jersey is just a replica.
"A man entered the Hall of Champions around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 and undressed a mannequin that was sporting a full Manziel Texas A&M football uniform," according to The Eagle. "The man took the entire replica uniform, which is worth $925."
Those who reviewed the footage said the suspect did not break into the Hall of Champions. The man was wearing Texas A&M athletic gear, but when members of the school's athletics department watched the footage they did not recognize the man.
Manziel did not have a lasting or impactful career in the NFL, but remains a legend at Texas A&M as their only Heisman Trophy winner in the last 50 years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Week 3: Clemson's test at Syracuse
Breaking down the top storylines ahead of the third week of the 2019 college football season
-
Winless teams likely to go bowling
Nobody wants to start 0-2, but it doesn't mean the season is over when it happens
-
Washington State vs. Houston odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Houston vs. Washington State game 10,000...
-
Boston College vs. Kansas picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Kansas vs. Boston College game 10,000...
-
UNC vs. Wake Forest odds, sims, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of UNC football and just locked in his picks for Friday.
-
H.S. Football: De La Salle vs Folsom
How to watch De La Salle vs. Folsom