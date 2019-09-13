Johnny Manziel's football uniform stolen from Texas A&M Hall of Champions

We seem to have a really big Johnny Football fan on our hands, one willing to break the law to get their hands on a jersey. On Thursday, someone stole a Johnny Manziel jersey from the Texas A&M Hall of Champions. The person allegedly responsible for taking the former quarterback's uniform out of the Aggies; sports museum and event space has been identified by police.

Thanks Aggies! Person has been identified. https://t.co/7p7aaGuQco — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) September 12, 2019

The person's plan was simple. They walked into the museum, took the uniform off the mannequin and left. What they may not have realized is that the jersey is just a replica.

"A man entered the Hall of Champions around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 and undressed a mannequin that was sporting a full Manziel Texas A&M football uniform," according to The Eagle. "The man took the entire replica uniform, which is worth $925."

Those who reviewed the footage said the suspect did not break into the Hall of Champions. The man was wearing Texas A&M athletic gear, but when members of the school's athletics department watched the footage they did not recognize the man.

Manziel did not have a lasting or impactful career in the NFL, but remains a legend at Texas A&M as their only Heisman Trophy winner in the last 50 years.