Jon Gruden coaching rumors are so hot that a restaurant had to issue an apology

We have now reached "peak #GRUMORS"

Before Butch Jones was fired as Tennessee's coach on Sunday, rumors of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden descending down from the broadcast booth to take over the program swirled. When the vacancy became official, #GRUMORS season became white hot.

Saturday, it became scorching thanks to the rumored appearance of Gruden with former Volunteer and legendary quarterback Peyton Manning at a local Knoxville establishment prior to Manning's 1997 SEC championship team's recognition during the LSU game.

Well, maybe not. 

After the news of the private meeting predictably went viral in a matter of minutes, the restaurant did all it could to calm down the growing #GRUMORS firestorm.

One of Gruden's bosses later confirmed he was, in fact, not at the restaurant, but instead in Seattle preparing for Monday Night Football.

