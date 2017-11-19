Jon Gruden coaching rumors are so hot that a restaurant had to issue an apology

Before Butch Jones was fired as Tennessee's coach on Sunday, rumors of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden descending down from the broadcast booth to take over the program swirled. When the vacancy became official, #GRUMORS season became white hot.

Saturday, it became scorching thanks to the rumored appearance of Gruden with former Volunteer and legendary quarterback Peyton Manning at a local Knoxville establishment prior to Manning's 1997 SEC championship team's recognition during the LSU game.

#Gruden and #Manning went to Calhoun's with a larger party, didn't sit in a banquet room, sat where they could be seen but asked that no pictures be taken. This from the folks @calhouns. #Vols — The Sports Source (@SportsSourceTV) November 18, 2017

Calhoun’s management confirms with me that Jon Gruden was at their Calhoun’s on the river location earlier and that he requested privacy. — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) November 18, 2017

Well, maybe not.

After the news of the private meeting predictably went viral in a matter of minutes, the restaurant did all it could to calm down the growing #GRUMORS firestorm.

We’d like to take a moment to clear things up as well as apologize. We got excited- like everyone. Please read: pic.twitter.com/AIyVvmppKC — Calhoun's 🐷🏆 (@calhouns) November 19, 2017

One of Gruden's bosses later confirmed he was, in fact, not at the restaurant, but instead in Seattle preparing for Monday Night Football.