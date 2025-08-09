Jon Gruden, the former NFL coach who resigned in 2021 amid controversy over offensive emails, has made it clear he wants back on the sidelines. But coaching college football in the vaunted SEC? Gruden says he would jump at the chance.

"The only reason I really came here is I want to coach again," Gruden said during a speaking engagement with the Georgia Bulldogs. "I'm being honest with you, I do not bullshit, either. I want to coach again. I'd die to coach in the SEC. I would love it. I would f---ing love it."

Gruden opened up about his life since resigning from the Las Vegas Raiders in October 2021 during an extensive interview with CBS Sports in September 2024, in which he revealed staying largely out of the public eye and dedicating much of his time to studying game film and mentoring players privately. He then joined Barstool Sports the following month in November 2024.

Despite the controversy that ended his NFL coaching career, Gruden has repeatedly expressed a strong desire to return to coaching -- this time at the college level. To prepare for that possibility, he has been actively educating himself on the modern nuances of college football -- including the transfer portal, NIL deals and recruiting strategies, all of which have dramatically changed the landscape since his last college role as a wide receivers coach at Pittsburgh in 1991.

Several college athletic directors acknowledged to CBS Sports last fall that while Gruden's past remains a significant hurdle, there could be opportunities for him at some schools, particularly those outside the Power Four willing to take calculated risks.

Yet, the idea of him coaching in the SEC -- arguably the most competitive and scrutinized college football conference -- adds layers of complexity. SEC administrators have described Gruden as "untouchable" at that level due to potential backlash over his unceremonious exit for the unveiling of racist, anti-gay and misogynistic emails.

Still, Gruden's passion for the game remains evident, and he clearly sees college football as the best avenue for a coaching comeback.

"I'm going to tell you guys this: What I know about the SEC is it's getting harder," Gruden said. "The SEC's getting harder. They tell me Texas is in the SEC -- oh! They tell me Oklahoma's in the SEC ... You know who your biggest opponent is -- you. You're your biggest opponent. Ego. That's your biggest opponent. Greed, jealousy, your cell phone. You guys dig it. You got to make sure you're in charge of you. You bring your best self in here every night, and you'll see how great you can become."

While questions still remain about whether any college program will take the risk of hiring Gruden, his commitment to coaching and readiness to adapt to the college game is clear -- and the SEC seems to be the ultimate proving ground he craves.