Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton is the college football transfer portal's best-available prospect after announcing entry with a goodbye letter. The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder was a five-star signee for Deion Sanders and Colorado as the gem of its 2024 recruiting cycle. He projects as one of the 2027 NFL Draft's top prospects.

Seaton, the No. 4 overall transfer per 247Sports and the top offensive tackle, can expect quite the bidding war with NIL money.

"(His) reported asking price is around $2.5M," 247Sports' college football and transfer portal analyst Cooper Petagna said. "I would expect him to receive north of $3 million considering the number of tackle needy contenders."

During his high-school recruitment, Maryland was in the mix for Seaton, a former Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High star, as coach Mike Locksley developed a relationship with the massive blocker. The third highest-rated recruit in Colorado history, Seaton started all 22 games during which he appeared with the Buffalos.

Seaton's exit is Colorado's biggest loss this offseason. Seaton played 1,421 offensive snaps over his two-year stint, grading out at 67.2 as a true freshman in 2024 and 65.8 as a sophomore this season, via Pro Football Focus.

The Buffaloes lost more than three dozen players to the portal since their season-ending loss at Utah to finish 3-9.

"The thing about these guys man, you've got to understand when a guy leaves a program that selected him or picked him out of the portal, he leaves for a multitude of reasons," Sanders said about Colorado's expected roster changes. "The No. 1 reason people leave is money. It's not a disdain for staff or a disdain for player, it's money. Let's just be honest man and stop sugar-coating this foolishness. That's why most people leave.

"I admire the guys that want to go for another opportunity or bigger opportunity and play for a national championship … I applaud that, but that's not the No. 1 reason people leave programs."