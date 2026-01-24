LSU secured a huge win on the recruiting trail Friday when it landed a commitment from former Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, he announced on social media. Seaton, the No. 4 overall player and the top-ranked offensive tackle available in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings, is the latest blue-chip recruit first-year coach Lane Kiffin was able to land in the portal.

The Tigers now have pledges from three of the top five players in the 247Sports transfer rankings: Seaton, former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (No. 1 overall) and Ole Miss edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen (No. 5). Umanmielen played last season for Kiffin at Ole Miss.

Seaton, a former five-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, committed to coach Deion Sanders out of high school. During his freshman campaign, Seaton started all 13 games and became the first offensive tackle to start in a season-opener at the school.

As a sophomore, Seaton appeared in nine games during the 2025 season but missed the final three due to injury. He earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors for his efforts.

LSU under Kiffin holds the No. 1 overall transfer class in the 247Sports rankings. Ironically, Ole Miss -- Kiffin's former employer -- holds the second-ranked recruiting class heading into the final week of January.