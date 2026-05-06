There aren't many surprises in transfer portal season when tampering is rampant, and transfers are rumored for months.

There are exceptions, however, and Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton was a massive one when he suddenly announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Jan. 12, only a few days before it was scheduled to close.

It was a bombastic addition to the portal free agency class, an all-conference left tackle and a potential 2027 first-round draft pick choosing to explore his options.

That Seaton transferred on its own wasn't all that shocking.

Seaton rumors swirled in December, with several teams CBS Sports spoke with highlighting him as a potential portal candidate.

The timing was a surprise. Many people assumed Seaton would stay put with no movement more than a week into the cycle. Instead, he dropped a late boulder into the calming waters of the portal.

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Seaton's transfer process had the feel of NBA free agency.

The Washington, D.C., native held meetings with teams in Atlanta as SEC and Big Ten programs alike jockeyed for the chance to meet with him.

His demands were high. Industry sources speculated that Seaton could command $2.5 million or more on the open market. By the end of the cycle, industry sources believe Seaton secured a deal worth more than $4 million. His camp also asked for additional incentives, such as cars and real estate.

While LSU and Miami were two program sources highlighted when Seaton entered the transfer portal, he actually took his first visit to Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs' offensive line coach, Phil Loadholt, served as Seaton's O-line coach in Boulder during his true freshman season. The pair remain close, and that gave Mississippi State early momentum.

Miami got the next visit with Seaton as the Hurricanes sold Seaton on Mario Cristobal's offensive line development and style of football. From there, Seaton headed to Baton Rouge. LSU desperately needed impact offensive linemen as Lane Kiffin had to overhaul almost that entire room, and Seaton was the last impact offensive tackle on the open market.

Oregon was also involved in the process. Seaton was scheduled to visit Eugene at one point, but that never materialized. Instead, Oregon coach Dan Lanning flew to see Seaton in Atlanta.

Seaton's decision dragged on at the end.

He didn't commit until Jan. 23, a 13-day process that's a lifetime in the portal.

But Seaton had all the leverage, and LSU paid handsomely to get him on campus for the 2026 season. Seaton's pay package is believed to be the largest for an offensive lineman in college football history.