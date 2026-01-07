Former Texas Longhorns star receiver Jordan Shipley is in "critical but stable" condition after sustaining severe burns in an accident at his ranch near Burnet, Texas.

Shipley's family released a statement through the Texas athletic department detailing the incident, Shipley's situation and requesting prayers as he begins the recovery process.

Jordan was involved in an accident this afternoon near his hometown of Burnet. The machine he was operating on his ranch caught fire, and although he managed to get out, it was not before sustaining severe burns on his body in the process. He was able to get to one of his workers on the ranch who drove him to a local hospital. He was then care-flighted to Austin, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Shipley starred at Texas from 2006-09, earning All-America honors in his senior season. For his career in Austin, Shipley caught 248 passes for 3,191 yards and 33 touchdowns, ranking first in receptions and second in receiving yards in school history. He also returned one kickoff and three punt returns for touchdowns in his career at Texas, helping the Longhorns to the Big 12 Championship and a BCS title game appearance as a senior in 2009.

Shipley went on to a three-year NFL career after the Cincinnati Bengals selected him in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars prior to his official retirement in 2014. His best season in the NFL came in his rookie year when he caught 52 passes for 600 yards and three touchdowns for the Bengals.