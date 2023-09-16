Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffered an apparent left arm injury late in the first half of the Seminoles' Week 3 road game Saturday against Boston College. Travis fell awkwardly on the arm while scrambling on third down and was attended to by trainers after the play before leaving the field under his own power. He briefly entered the injury tent before heading in for halftime but reentered the game as the second half began.

The injury occurred on the Seminoles' final offensive snap of the first half. Travis was 6-of-11 passing for 91 yards with a touchdown before the injury occurred. Florida State already found itself unexpectedly struggling against the Eagles before Travis went down as the Seminoles didn't take their first lead until less than two minutes remained in the first half.

Travis entered the 2023 campaign as a preseason Heisman candidate, and a Week 1 victory against then-No. 5 LSU only furthered that hype. Travis threw for 342 yards and four touchdowns in that victory against the Tigers before passing for 175 yards and two touchdowns in 66-13 rout of Southern Miss in Week 2.

Florida State led Boston College 17-10 at the half as the injury occurred.