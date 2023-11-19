Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis posted a video to his Instagram account, updating fans on his condition after he suffered a leg injury that forced him to exit late in the first quarter of the No. 4 Seminoles' 58-13 win over North Alabama.

"Just wanted to let you know I'm doing good, feeling good," Travis said in the video. "Got a smile on my face. Just going to follow God's plan. God has a journey for me and I'm going to trust him every step of the way."

Travis was carted off the field and transported to the hospital following the injury, where he remains as of Sunday morning.

Travis came down awkwardly near midfield after picking up a first down on a run, appearing to injure his left ankle as he was dragged to the ground by a North Alabama defender. FSU's star signal-caller's left leg was put into an air cast as virtually every Seminoles teammate came onto the field in support of their leader.

Travis was replaced by Tate Rodemaker Jr. at quarterback. The Seminoles trailed 13-0 at the time of Travis' exit. Travis was 2-of-4 passing for 21 yards with an additional 16 yards rushing before suffering the injury.

Entering Saturday Travis had completed 64.1% of his passes on the season 2,734 yards an 20 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He's also rushed for seven touchdowns this season.

FSU is undefeated and already clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game. The Noles are looking to close in on their first College Football Playoff berth since 2014 after checking in at No. 4 in each of the first three editions of College Football Playoff Rankings. The Seminoles have a remaining regular-season game at rival Florida before facing Louisville in the conference title game on Dec. 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina.