Oregon RB Jordon Davison expected to miss time with collarbone injury

Oregon running back and top returning rusher Jordon Davison is expected to miss time and potentially the start of the 2026 season, according to multiple reports. Davison aggravated a collarbone injury from last season this week in fall camp, 247Sports reported.

While Oregon has not confirmed the reports, Davison's availability for the Ducks' non-conference schedule -- which includes Boise State and Oklahoma State -- could be in jeopardy. Oregon opens Big Ten play against USC on Sept. 26.

Davison missed the Ducks' College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Indiana last season after initially suffering the injury during his team's shutout win over Texas Tech in the quarterfinals. He rushed for 667 yards and a team-best 15 touchdowns as a freshman, playing behind Noah Whittington, and is expected to share first-team duties this fall with Dierre Hill Jr.

Hill rushed for 656 yards and five touchdowns in 2025 for the Ducks and now looks to receive a bulk of the workload in Davison's absence. Behind Hill on the depth chart are Da'Jaun Riggs, Simeon Price and Tradarian Ball.

Potentially losing Davison for a stretch is a significant blow for Oregon, but the timing makes this more problematic. He was the Ducks' trusted finisher in his first campaign as Oregon's tone-setter near the goal line.

Now, new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer must begin shaping his attack without one of its most dependable pieces. There is familiarity after Mehringer's promotion from within, but replacing Will Stein as the play-caller still creates an adjustment period. Davison's absence removes a security blanket and places pressure on Hill and the rest of a talented but less proven running back room.

Davison should eventually return, but Oregon may have to survive the opening stretch without an injury at one position disrupting the identity of an offense already navigating change.