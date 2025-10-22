Arizona State star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson will miss this week's game against Houston due to a hamstring injury suffered during a win over Texas Tech, coach Kenny Dillingham said. Dillingham did not provide a timeline for when Tyson could return to the lineup for the No. 24-ranked Sun Devils.

"I'm not ready to comment on that right now," Dillingham said. "This is something (where) I'm trying to protect him from himself. That dude is a competitor out there. Playing at the end of last game, making plays. So this is something where we are making a decision to protect him from him a little bit cause he's such a competitor."

Tyson, a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, is off to a terrific start to the 2025 season. In seven games, Tyson caught 57 passes for 628 yards and eight touchdowns. In that win over Texas Tech -- where he played through the hamstring injury throughout the second half -- Tyson finished with 10 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

After spending the 2022 season at Colorado, Tyson broke out during last year's Arizona State's run to the College Football Playoff. Tyson finished with 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns, but was ruled out for the postseason due to a collarbone injury suffered against Arizona in Arizona State's penultimate game of the regular season.

Arizona State's offense relied heavily on Tyson this season. The Sun Devils don't have another wide receiver on the roster with more than eight receptions. ASU's top pass catchers -- outside of Tyson -- are running back Raleek Brown (25 catches for 139 yards), tight end Chamon Metayer (21 catches for 226 yards and running back Kyson Brown (eight catches for 72 yards). Derek Eusebio, who is second among all wide receivers on the roster in catches (eight), caught two passes for six yards last week against the Red Raiders.

The Sun Devils (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) head into the second half of the season still in contention for a berth in the Big 12 title game. Arizona State doesn't play a ranked opponent the remainder of the season, and the biggest tests will come this weekend against Houston and on Nov. 1 against Iowa State on the road.