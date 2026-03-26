Ready or not, the 2026 NFL Draft will be here before you know it. With that in mind, let's get reacquainted with some of the names we could hear early in the first round later this spring in Pittsburgh. That includes Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, one of the more polarizing prospects in the 2026 class.

While the ability is there, Tyson has an injury history, missing time in three straight seasons. Questions about his durability could be enough of a red flag for NFL front offices to push his stock lower than his talent suggests. That potential drop has been reflected across various mock drafts. Tyson entered the process in the mix for WR1 and as a projected top-10 pick. Now, he's fallen behind the likes of Ohio State's Carnell Tate and USC's Makai Lemon.

For instance, CBS Sports senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco has Tyson behind both Tate and Lemon, landing with the New York Jets at No. 16 overall in his opening mock draft. CBS Sports' Mike Renner has Tyson falling even further, to No. 24 overall to the Cleveland Browns, in his post-free agency mock draft.

From a sheer talent perspective, however, Tyson is captivating. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver can be a true No. 1 in an NFL offense thanks to his elite separation ability and profile as a lethal red-zone threat. Over his last two seasons at Arizona State (21 games), Tyson totaled 136 receptions for 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns.

With Arizona State's Pro Day kicking off Friday, let's take a look at where Tyson could land and highlight the wide range of outcomes for his draft stock.

Baltimore Ravens (No. 14)

Baltimore has fallen into a recent pattern of adding big-name wide receivers late in their careers. Those moves have largely fallen flat, most recently with Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins. Instead of going down that road again, the Ravens should turn to the draft to give Lamar Jackson another weapon, just as they did in 2023 with Zay Flowers at No. 22 overall.

Tyson would be a strong complement to Flowers and give Baltimore long-term stability at the position -- something Jackson can build chemistry with. The Ravens need to maximize Jackson's window while he is still in his prime, and adding a weapon like Tyson could go a long way in helping them finally break through to the Super Bowl, especially after losing pass-catching tight end Isaiah Likely in free agency.

New York Jets (No. 16)

The Jets have two first-round picks, holding No. 2 and No. 16 overall. With no quarterback worthy of the second overall pick, New York could address the edge with Ohio State's Arvell Reese at No. 2. If they go defense there, it should only strengthen the case to go offense at No. 16.

Geno Smith is currently slated to be the Jets' QB1 in 2026, but he is not a long-term solution. That answer will likely come in the 2027 draft. For now, the priority should be building a strong foundation for that future quarterback, and that starts with adding a player like Tyson, who would pair well with Garrett Wilson.

Cleveland Browns (No. 24)

The Browns also own two first-round picks (No. 6 and No. 24). If they don't use the top selection on a receiver like Carnell Tate, they could address the position later in the round, especially if Tyson slides.

Cleveland still lacks a clear answer at quarterback, but no prospect truly makes sense at either slot. First-year head coach Todd Monken could roll with Shedeur Sanders in Year 2 while addressing other needs. Wide receiver is one of them.

The current group -- Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and Isaiah Bond -- lacks a true difference-maker, as Jeudy led the room with just 602 yards in 2025. The Browns did draft well in 2025, adding tight end Harold Fannin Jr., defensive lineman Mason Graham, linebacker Carson Schwesinger and running back Quinshon Judkins. If they land Tyson here and he stays healthy, they could be building a compelling young core on both sides of the ball.

Miami Dolphins (No. 30)

Miami has cleaned house, moving on from several key players, including wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins also traded Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos for the No. 30 overall pick, leaving the receiver room depleted.

After signing Malik Willis in free agency, quarterback is unlikely to be a priority with either first-round pick (they also hold the 11th overall selection). Instead, Miami should focus on rebuilding its pass-catching group, which currently features Tutu Atwell and Malik Washington at the top of the depth chart.

That makes Tyson a logical target. At this stage of the draft, he's well worth the gamble despite the injury concerns.

New England Patriots (No. 31)

Even with the injury concerns, it's hard to envision Tyson falling out of the first round. In fact, it would be surprising if he lasts to No. 31. Given his upside, a receiver-needy team could trade into the 20s to grab him and bet on the talent.

If he does slide, however, the Patriots would have a tough time passing. New England moved on from Stefon Diggs this offseason and added Romeo Doubs, but the offense still lacks a true No. 1 target for Drake Maye.

There's solid depth in the receiver room, but no one with Tyson's game-breaking potential. The Patriots have other needs, including along the offensive line and on the edge, but if a potential WR1 is on the board at No. 31, they'd be wise to let the board dictate the pick.