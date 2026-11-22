Imagine telling a Tennessee fan before the season that the Vols would have one of the worst passing offenses in the country -- and that Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre would be rotating regularly. Their response would be something to the effect of, "Oh no, what went wrong?"

As it turns out, nothing. Everything is going exactly according to plan.

With a 27-13 win over LSU on Saturday night, No. 9 Tennessee improved to 9-2 on the season. In spite of their flaws, the Volunteers are a win over Vanderbilt away from locking up a College Football Playoff spot. It's the best coaching job of Josh Heupel's career, and he's firmly in the discussion for SEC Coach of the Year.

Heupel has put together some great seasons at Tennessee. His high-flying veer-and-shoot offense, led by Hendon Hooker, nearly got the Vols to the four-team College Football Playoff in 2022. Two years later, Heupel guided his team to the 12-team playoff with a redshirt freshman leading the offense.

Still, this season stands out as Heupel's finest work because of his adaptability. How many times have we seen coaches too stubborn for their own good? Ego and loyalty can be fatal flaws for any coach, but Heupel has avoided both of those pitfalls, and he's one win from another 10-win season and his second playoff appearance on Rocky Top.

Week 12 CFB Overreactions: Ohio State will miss the CFP, but it is not nation's most disappointing team Brandon Marcello

Shift in offensive philosophy

When Tennessee hired Heupel, initial reactions were mixed, but there was one guarantee. Tennessee wouldn't be boring on offense anymore. The veer-and-shoot system would put up points, and the Vols would be fun to watch, even in losses.

That was certainly the case for the first two years, as Tennessee flew up the charts on offense. Hendon Hooker was throwing the ball all over the yard, and Jalin Hyatt won the Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in college football. The Vols lead the country in total offense and points per game.

Tennessee often scored so quickly that multiple reserve offensive linemen had to master the art of "suffering an injury" on the extra point attempt just to let the defense catch its breath.

Fast forward to this year, and the Tennessee offense bears little resemblance to the 2022 version. The Volunteers are now a ground-and-pound team that prides itself on controlling the clock and wearing opponents down over the course of four quarters. Instead of receivers stretching the field, multiple tight ends are in the formation to pave the way for a physical running game.

Four years ago, Tennessee's average time of possession was 25:14. This season, the Volunteers are averaging 31:46 per game. The days of rapid pace and quick-strike scores are long gone. They've been replaced by clock-killing drives that exhaust the opposing defense.

The Vols' 15-play, 72-yard drive to ice the game against Alabama is the perfect example of that. Tennessee leaned on the Crimson Tide and threw the ball just four times.

On Saturday night, Tennessee averaged just 3.8 yards per attempt in the passing game and still won the game by two scores. That's because Heupel continued to stick with the running game until the body blows piled up. How many times did the Neyland Stadium faithful groan when a Faizon Brandon run got stuffed for no gain?

Then, even when everyone in East Tennessee knew what was coming, Brandon popped one for an 18-yard touchdown. And then popped another one for a 55-yard touchdown run.

When it felt like the ground game was ineffective for most of the night, you look at the stat sheet and realize the Vols rushed for 203 yards against a defense that allowed just 86.1 rushing yards per game entering Saturday.

At some point, the Vols' passing attack may be their undoing, most likely in the College Football Playoff race. And Heupel put himself in this position with his personnel decisions at quarterback. That's a problem he must solve in the offseason.

However, given what he has at his disposal this season, Heupel has delivered a masterclass in adjusting an offense to fit his players' strengths.

Key staff changes

In 2024, Tim Banks was a Broyles Award finalist while serving as Tennessee's defensive coordinator. Without him, the Volunteers likely don't reach the College Football Playoff. His unit ranked inside the top 10 nationally in yards allowed and points allowed.

Last season, the Tennessee defense took a huge step back. The Vols allowed 28.8 points per game and 396.9 yards per game. Instead of remaining loyal to a coach that helped him reach the playoff one year earlier, Heupel realized he needed to make a change.

Tennessee fired Banks and spent up to bring in Jim Knowles after his one-year stint at Penn State. The Vols also paid up for some of Knowles's star pupils in Happy Valley -- Xavier Gilliam, Amare Campbell and Dejuan Lane.

That move has paid immediate dividends for Heupel, as Tennessee now has a legitimate claim to the best defense in the country. The Vols have allowed no more than 27 points in a single game, and they haven't allowed more than 20 points at home. With the season on the line over the last three games, Tennessee's defense has surrendered a combined 26 points.

Did I mention the Volunteers now lead the country with 47 sacks and rank inside the top 10 with 22 turnovers forced? If Knowles isn't the Broyles Award favorite, he's certainly among the frontrunners.

Heupel also wanted to swing big in the weight room after his team faded down the stretch in 2025. To improve that aspect of his program, Heupel turned to strength and conditioning coach Derek Owings, who arrived in Knoxville just hours after winning a national championship in that same role with Indiana.

It's hard to quantify the impact of a great strength and conditioning coach, but there's been an obvious change for the Vols this season, particularly in how they finish games.

The Vols are outscoring SEC opponents 86-27 in the fourth quarter. Those numbers are even more impressive over the last three games, with Tennessee beating Kentucky, Texas A&M and LSU by a combined 48-0 in the final frame. In terms of closing out games, that'll do the trick.

We've seen coaches whose stubbornness has impeded their own path to success — just look at how things are going at Clemson. We've also examined how loyalty has negatively impacted coaches at major programs across the country.

That hasn't happened under Heupel, and Tennessee is reaping the benefits.