A hypothetical 24-team College Football Playoff field, which was initially proposed by luminaries from the Big Ten, seems to be gaining steam. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recently joined a growing list of coaches who have voiced their support for further postseason expansion. In an interview with On3's Chris Low, Heupel noted that he is in favor of a 24-team playoff.

"The way college football is constantly changing, that probably makes the most sense," Heupel said.

Heupel takes this position as a coach who has already made the 12-team College Football Playoff. His Vols made a run to the postseason tournament in 2024, though they lost their first-round game on the road against Ohio State.

They also came close to the CFP in 2022 after beating six ranked teams in the regular season. A late-season loss to South Carolina and an ACL tear suffered by Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback Hendon Hooker bounced Tennessee out of contention, however. The Vols still downed ACC champion Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

Way-too-early college football bowl projections: Picks for every postseason game, including CFP field Brad Crawford

Heupel isn't the only prolific coach who has championed a 24-team playoff. Georgia's Kirby Smart, who has two national titles as a head coach in the playoff era, recently advocated for a larger playoff field.

"I think 24 teams is good for the fan bases," Smart said at the Steve Spurrier Awards show. "I think when coaches and ADs look at it, we're looking at our fan bases having an expectation that they want to be in the playoffs -- it's playoffs or bust."

The current 12-team format will continue through at least the 2026-27 season as college football's movers and shakers discuss the future of the playoff. While the Big Ten prefers 24 teams, the other power conferences -- including the SEC -- have thrown their weight behind a 16-team field that operates under a "5+11" format, wherein the five highest-ranked conference champions earn an automatic qualifier and the other 11 spots are reserved for at-large competitors.