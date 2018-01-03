Josh Jackson, the nation's top projected cornerback, declares for NFL Draft

The top projected cornerback by CBS Sports is declaring for the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft. On Wednesday, Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson announced he was forgoing his senior season and making a jump to the pros.

Go Hawks! A post shared by Josh Jackson (@joshrando3) on Jan 3, 2018 at 8:30am PST

Jackson, a Thorpe Award finalist for top defensive back, is projected as the top corner in the upcoming draft and the 18th overall prospect, according to CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso. Jackson finished the year with an FBS-best eight interceptions, three of which came in Iowa's huge 55-24 win over Ohio State. The following week, he notched two pick-sixes against Wisconsin.

Jackson was the top-graded corner in college football, according to Pro Football Focus. He finished No. 1 in pass coverage with 18 pass-breakups, 24 forced incompletions and just four touchdowns allowed on 94 targets.