Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has received an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility at Georgia, the former USC starter tweeted on Monday. Daniels being granted the waiver adds a new layer of intrigue to the team's quarterback competition ahead of the 2020 season after it appeared Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman would be the likely starter for the Bulldogs.

"Thank you to the NCAA for granting me immediate eligibility and allowing me to play football this fall," Daniels said in the tweet. "I will not comment on the waiver or transfer, but look forward to a great 2020 season with my teammates."

The California native suffered a season-ending knee injury in the opening game of the 2019 season and opted to transfer from USC after the emergence of Kedon Slovis as a star quarterback for the Trojans. By picking the Bulldogs, it seemed Daniels was positioning himself to be the team's starter in the 2021 season after Newman's final season of eligibility.

But after receiving immediate eligibility, the redshirt sophomore will be able to compete with Newman for the starting job this season. Daniels threw for 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a freshman in 2018 at USC after graduating high school a year early and earning the starting job. The former five-star prospect was viewed as a rising star in the Pac-12 until the injury early last season.

Newman threw for 2,868 yards and 26 touchdowns last season at Wake Forest and has been receiving preseason all-conference accolades as the likely replacement for the departed Jake Fromm. Now, though, he will have to fend off Daniels in what will likely be one of the most closely-watched quarterback battles of the upcoming college football season.