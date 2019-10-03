JuCo Football: How to watch No. 7 Northwest Mississippi at No. 3 East Mississippi
Here's how to watch the Rangers take on the Lions
Two of the top teams in the junior college ranks will be doing battle on Thursday evening as East Mississippi takes on Northwest Mississippi. East Mississippi enters the contest with a 4-1 record and has ripped off four consecutive wins after falling to Hinds Community College in their season opener in August.
East Mississippi head coach Buddy Stephens will look to build off the team's 24-0 shutout victory over East Central Community College. In that game, the Lions forced six turnovers with four of those coming on interceptions. East Mississippi also saw quarterback Connor Neville throw for 276 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air.
On the other hand, Northwest Mississippi also has a 4-1 record and the team's lone loss came this past week. Northwest Mississippi dropped a 47-42 decision to Holmes Community College despite racking up 441 yards of total offense. The Rangers held a 21-12 lead at the half, but were outscored 35-21 in the second half. Quarterback Jack Walker turned in a tremendous performance as he threw for 398 yards and six touchdowns in the loss.
Here's how to watch Thursday night's game.
Northwest Mississippi at East Mississippi
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 3
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Scooba, MS
- Streaming: SportsLive
