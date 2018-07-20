Judge dismisses lawsuit against Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre and school officials
The lawsuit claimed Colorado officials failed to properly address domestic violence claims against an assistant coach
A lawsuit that accused Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre, athletic director Rick George, chancellor Phil DiStefano and president Bruce Benson of failing to properly handle a claim filed by the woman who accused former assistant coach Joe Tumpkin of domestic violence has been dismissed, the Daily Camera reported Thursday.
Pamela Fine filed the suit in U.S. District Court that alleged assault, battery, false imprisonment and infliction of emotional distress by Tumpkin in December 2016.
"Defendants' alleged failure to follow the university's rules and policies did not increase the risk of harm to (Fine) given that, as someone with no affiliation with or connection to the university, she was not within the group of individuals that the policies were designed to protect," U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez wrote, according to the report.
Fine alleged that she told MacIntyre in 2016 that she had been subject to abuse by Tumpkin -- her boyfriend at the time -- for two years. Tumpkin resigned his position as the Colorado safeties coach in 2017, and was charged with five counts of second-degree felony assault.
MacIntyre responded to the claims in February 2017 in a statement issued by Colorado.
"Upon hearing the allegations by Joe Tumpkin's girlfriend, my initial reaction and foremost concern was for her safety," MacIntyre said. "I reiterated that to her several times and confirmed that she was in fact, safe. In the same conversation, I was clear in communicating to her my obligation as a university employee to notify my superior, which is exactly what I did. I can say I did everything necessary to ensure this individual's statements were relayed immediately."
Tumpkin is still the subject of a separate lawsuit filed by Fine.
