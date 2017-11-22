Judging the College Football Playoff Rankings: ACC, SEC conspiracy theories

Considering the top 12 teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all won their games, it should come as no surprise that there aren't many changes in this week's rankings. There is one key difference in the top four, however, and that's where we begin this week.

No. 2 Miami -- Just Right

In this space last week, I got extremely #MadOnline about the CFP Selection Committee having Clemson ranked ahead of Miami in the top four. I couldn't get over the fact that the committee -- by its reasoning -- felt it was all right to rank Clemson ahead of Miami despite Clemson's loss to Syracuse because the Tigers had beaten more teams with winning records.

Well, apparently something changed this week. Maybe it was that Clemson played The Citadel, and that weakened its schedule in the committee's eyes. Maybe Miami playing Virginia gave the Canes' SOS the boost it needed in the committee's eyes. Or maybe it was the fact that Syracuse lost to Louisville 56-10 on Saturday and is now 4-7, meaning it will miss a bowl game.

CFP chair Kirby Hocutt didn't provide a clear explanation, but all that matters to me is that they fixed the mistake of last week.

Now let's put on our tinfoil hats and get into some conspiracy theories ...





Theory No. 1 -- No. 24 South Carolina

There's a simple explanation for why the Gamecocks entered the rankings this week, and it would be that both Michigan and NC State lost, so somebody had to step in. That doesn't mean it makes a whole lot of sense, though.

Could there be another motive? I mean, are we supposed to believe that the committee watched South Carolina beat Wofford 31-10 and said to itself that the Gamecocks deserved a boost? Hmm... that's a team that should be ranked. Or is it possible that South Carolina is in the top 25 this week because it plays Clemson on Saturday, giving the Tigers a chance to add another resume-building win in a road game against a now-ranked opponent?

Because if we're basing South Carolina's ranking on what the Gamecocks have done, there isn't much to support it. South Carolina doesn't have a win against a ranked team. Its best win would have to be NC State to open the season. Other than that, the Cocks have beaten Missouri (6-5), Louisiana Tech (5-6), Arkansas (4-7), Tennessee (4-7), Vanderbilt (4-7), Florida (4-6) and Wofford. To their credit, the Terriers of Wofford are 9-2. They might be South Carolina's second-best win.

Maybe South Carolina is ranked because another top 25 win helps offset that Syracuse loss. Also, let's not forget that Virginia Tech is right behind South Carolina, adding another resume win for both Clemson and Miami. Could the committee be setting us up for two ACC teams in the playoff should Clemson beat Miami in Charlotte?

Theory No. 2 -- No. 14 Mississippi State

Mississippi State moved up two spots this week from No. 16 to No. 14 following a 28-21 win over Arkansas. It seems that struggling to get past the 4-7 Razorbacks impressed a lot of people on the committee. Now, the easy explanation is that Oklahoma State lost, so everybody's going to move up a spot. Except that's not what happened. Mississippi State climbed two spots; UCF didn't move at all. Now, why would that happen?

There's something I think is rather obvious here. Mississippi State has three losses. Those losses came to No. 1 Alabama, No. 6 Auburn and No. 7 Georgia. They came by a total of 74 points. If we look at Mississippi State's last three games, we saw them struggle to get past UMass 34-23, narrowly lose to Alabama 31-24, and eke past Arkansas 28-21. Is losing close to Alabama worth so much that the Bulldogs would still move up two spots after struggling with Arkansas?

Or is it possible that having Mississippi State at No. 14 helps the resume of those three top seven SEC teams that have beaten it? You know, in case Auburn beats Alabama in the Iron Bowl. If Mississippi State's ranked in the top 15 that might make it easier to keep Alabama in the top four if it doesn't win the SEC West.

Hey, I'm just asking the questions, people.