No. 4 Ohio State picked up a huge 19-15 win on the road over No. 5 Indiana on Saturday, but late in the fourth quarter the Buckeyes saw quarterback Julian Sayin leave the field after taking a big hit and return wearing a sling on his right arm.

After the game, Ryan Day did not provide specific details on what injury Sayin sustained, but told reporters that Sayin will be out for "several weeks." The Buckeyes offense will turn to freshman backup Luke Fahey, who was 0-for-2 passing the ball after Sayin's injury. The Buckeyes also have sophomore quarterbacks Tavien St. Clair and Kolton Stover on the roster.

The win over Indiana improves Ohio State to 6-1 on the season and provides them some needed cushion in the chase for a College Football Playoff berth. The Buckeyes have a well-timed bye week next week, but then face a challenging stretch of the schedule, starting on the road against No. 19 USC on Oct. 31, before hosting Oregon and No. 25 Northwestern the following weeks.

If the Buckeyes are going to contend for a national championship, they will need Sayin back in the lineup, but they will look to lean on a dominant defense and an improved rushing attack from last year to lead the way in his absence.

Sayin missing time could also have an impact on the Heisman Trophy race as well, where Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was one of the frontrunners after a dominant first six weeks of the season. Smith had four catches for 68 yards and a touchdown against Indiana and now has 52 catches for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, but will now need to maintain an incredible pace with a backup quarterback throwing him the ball.