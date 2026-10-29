June Jones, a record-setting football coach known for his innovations with the run-and-shoot offense at the college and NFL levels, died on Thursday, according to his Run and Shoot Certification company. He was 73.

"June's greatest legacy wasn't the records, championships or offense," the organization wrote in a statement. "It was the people he believed in, the opportunities he gave and the lives he forever changed. He made everyone around him feel valued and his kindness and generosity and passion for Christ will never be forgotten. We love you, Coach. Rest in peace."

After playing for offensive coordinator Mouse Davis, Jones was introduced to the offense, which was one of the first to truly lean on the passing game. After working his way up through the USFL and CFL, he became head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 1994-96.

However, Jones' legend was really made after arriving at Hawaii in 1999. He took over a program coming off an 18-game losing streak and immediately led them to a 9-4 record and a share of the WAC title, the biggest turnaround in history at the time.

Over the years, his teams were defined by incredible passing offense. Legendary quarterback Timmy Chang, now the head coach at Hawaii, left as college football's all-time leader in passing offense with 17,000 yards. His successor, the late Colt Brennan, also ranks in the top 15. Jones recorded a 76-41 record at Hawaii and led the program to a historic 12-1 season in 2007, the only loss coming against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

After a contract dispute, Jones left to take over at SMU, which was coming off a 1-11 season. By Year 2, he led the Mustangs to their first winning season in 12 years as SMU found its first stretch of consistency since receiving the Death Penalty in 1987. There's a straight line between Jones' seven-year tenure revamping SMU to finally returning to the power conferences and national relevance under Rhett Lashlee 15 years later.

Jones remained involved in football across levels after leaving SMU. He was head coach of the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats and XFL's Houston Roughnecks, and even coordinated offenses in The Spring League and in Hawaii high school football.

In his legendary career, Jones won two WAC titles and two Conference USA West division titles. He was named national coach of the year in 1999 and conference coach of the year three times. Jones recorded a 112-84 record at the college level, 22-36 in the NFL, 14-14 in the CFL and 5-0 in the XFL.