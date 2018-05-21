Jury rules in favor of NCAA in lawsuit filed by ex-USC assistant Todd McNair

A ruling has finally been reached in the Todd McNair vs. the NCAA case. Unfortunately for McNair, the jury did not rule in his favor.

Following a three-day deliberation, the jury in the case has ruled in favor of the NCAA by a 9-3 vote. The jury was voting on whether the NCAA made a false statement about McNair, a former USC assistant who has been fighting the NCAA for years in a defamation suit.

McNair was named in the Reggie Bush impermissible benefits scandal. The coach's inability to find work following the NCAA sanctions against him and USC has been the cornerstone of the lawsuit. McNair was given a one-year "show-cause" penalty for unethical conduct at the time the sanctions were handed down, which his attorneys argued was the result of a flawed investigation on the NCAA's part.

