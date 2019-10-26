Justin Fields briefly considered Georgia return after enrolling at Ohio State

Without question, the Justin Fields transfer from Georgia to Ohio State has worked out well for all involved. Fields has not only done a terrific job as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback, he's firmly entrenched in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Leading up to Saturday's game against No. 13 Wisconsin, Fields has 1,492 yards passing and a stunning 22-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He has another eight rushing touchdowns -- his 30 total is tied for second nationally -- and leads the Big Ten in passer rating. He has flourished in coach Ryan Day's offense, No. 3 Ohio State has unlocked another level of achievement with him behind center.

Meanwhile, No. 10 Georgia doesn't have to balance anything with Jake Fromm, who continues to be the best fit for the Bulldogs offense, even if it has struggled in recent weeks.

However, the switch from Georgia backup to Ohio State superstar almost didn't come to fruition. In an interview with the Columbus Dispatch, Fields admitted that, shortly after arriving in Columbus, he contemplated leaving and reenrolling at Georgia. Fields, who is from Kennesaw, Georgia, had never lived in another state and felt lost in his new environment.

Here's an excerpt from the piece:

"It's hard going into a new place where you just don't know anybody," Fields told The Dispatch. So he called his father back in Kennesaw, Georgia. "Justin calls me up and says, 'Hey, Dad. Come get me,'" Pablo Fields said. Justin's plan, Pablo said, was to re-enroll at Georgia. But Pablo understood, as Day did, that Justin was just homesick. He told Justin to give it a couple of more days and then call back if he still wanted to leave — though he had no intention of letting him. "He just told me to stay in it, to pray about it and just trust in God," Justin said. "It was crazy because the next day I met a few friends, and I felt comfortable from there.

As it turned out, a common bout of homesickness was the culprit and Fields stuck it out with his new team. The full article is behind a paywall, but it is absolutely worth the price to read the dive and context of Fields' mindset. Through all the transfer portal jokes -- and there are a bevy of them -- are plenty of 18-and-19-year-olds who are trying to figure out whether they made the right decision.

It sure looks like Fields made the right call.