California fired coach Justin Wilcox on Sunday after nine seasons leading the program, a source confirmed to CBS Sports. The staff was informed of the decision in the afternoon.

The Golden Bears are 6-5 this season but just suffered an embarrassing 31-10 loss to rival Stanford in Week 13.

Former Washington State coach Nick Rolovich, currently a senior offensive assistant with the Bears, will be the interim head coach, per a source.

It's been an uneven year overall for Cal. It began the season 3-0 with a lot of momentum thanks to the presence of freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. Things have been much more uneven since, however. The Bears were blown out 34-0 by San Diego State in nonconference play, and they're just 3-4 on the season in the ACC.

Wilcox, 49, was once considered one of the top up-and-coming coaches on the West Coast -- so much so he was a candidate for Oregon when Mario Cristobal left the program following the 2021 season. It's been a difficult run for Wilcox in the time since. The Bears haven't produced a winning season since 2019, and they're just 22-27 over the last four seasons.

Cal currently has a pair of interim athletic directors. It's expected that general manager Ron Rivera will have a large say in the upcoming coaching search to replace Wilcox.