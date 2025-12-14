Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer ended all speculation Sunday afternoon alluding to potential interest in the Michigan vacancy with the Crimson Tide set to Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff next week. DeBoer was considered among the best fits for the Wolverines soon after Sherrone Moore's firing earlier this week.

DeBoer was scheduled to meet with media on Monday, but released a statement ahead of that appearance.

"My family and I are very happy in Tuscaloosa and remain extremely grateful for the support of President Mohler, Greg Byrne, the board and so many others," DeBoer said through Yea Alabama, the Crimson Tide's NIL collective. "We have an incredible opportunity in front of us, so my sole focus is on Alabama football and our preparations to play Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff. I have not spoken and have no interest in speaking with anyone else about any other job. I am fully committed to this program and look forward to continuing as the head football coach at the University of Alabama."

In his second season with the Crimson Tide after taking Washington to the 2023 national championship game, DeBoer is 19-7 at Alabama, which faces Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday night.

"We are proud to have Coach DeBoer leading our football program at The University of Alabama," Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement. "He is an incredible coach and does an excellent job with the development of our student-athletes, both on and off the field. Just as he is committed to this team, we are committed to him, and we look forward to taking the field Friday in the first round of the College Football Playoff."

DeBoer's statement came after Ryan Williams and other players mentioned rumors on social media being difficult to avoid.

"Yeah, of course we see it on TV, but I mean, he's gave his best effort here," Williams said Friday. "Focused on playing against Oklahoma, we're not really worried about it. ... I mean, at the end of the day, he serves us 100% and that's our coach, so we're going to play for him. External noise is external noise, so we just focus on the internal."

This isn't the first job opening this cycle where DeBoer's name immediately emerged. DeBoer denied previous speculation about the Penn State vacancy prior to the Nittany Lions' hiring of Matt Campbell, but had not addressed the Michigan situation until Sunday.

DeBoer and the Crimson Tide's chief focus can now be on the Sooners after a previous loss to Oklahoma last month put Alabama in several playoff elimination games down the stretch. The Crimson Tide suffered three giveaways during that 23-21 setback in Tuscaloosa despite doubling Oklahoma in total yardage and largely dominating the contest.

The Alabama-Oklahoma winner plays unbeaten and top-seeded Indiana at the Rose Bowl in the quarterfinals.