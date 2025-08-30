Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has one of college football's largest buyouts this season at approximately $63 million following a multi-year contract he signed in January 2024 to succeed Nick Saban with the Crimson Tide.

No. 8 Bama's 31-17 loss to Florida State on Saturday was DeBoer's third in his last four games with the Crimson Tide and his fifth overall only 14 games into his tenure. DeBoer was hired as Saban's successor after a 25-3 run at Washington, highlighted by a Pac-12 title and berth in the national championship game two seasons ago against Michigan.

Kalen DeBoer not up to standard of following Nick Saban: 'You have to be a different breed to survive' John Talty

If DeBoer is fired "without cause," he would earn 90% of his remaining deal in monthly installments through the end of his contract term. He's currently eight months into the second year of his deal, which would mean his buyout if he's fired during the regular season is just about $63 million (90% of the remaining amount). If he's fired on Dec. 1, 2025, it would be approximately $60 million.

DeBoer's contract with the Crimson Tide was negotiated by superagent Jimmy Sexton. The deal include numerous escalators and bonus opportunities -- reaching the SEC Championship Game, winning the conference, appearing in the College Football Playoff -- but none of those parameters were met in his first season.

In 2024, Alabama started 4-0 before suffering a shocking defeat to Vanderbilt. The Tide later lost on the road to Tennessee and Oklahoma, finishing the season 9-3 and missing out on the 12-team College Football Playoff. DeBoer's group then fell to a depleted Michigan team 19-13 in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

DeBoer signed the nation's fourth-best recruiting class for 2025, including the addition of three five-stars highlighted by quarterback Keelon Russell. However, it was veteran signal caller Ty Simpson who got the nod from DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb in the opener against the Seminoles after winning the job in camp over Austin Mack and the freshman.

Expectations were sky-high for the Crimson Tide entering the season, but Saturday's defeat to the Seminoles as 14-point favorites was a shocking -- and potentially costly -- setback for DeBoer.