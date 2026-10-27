Mississippi State star quarterback Kamario Taylor will miss the remainder of the 2026 season due to his toe injury that will likely require surgery, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' John Talty.

Taylor was one of the breakout stars early in the year with monster performances in wins against Minnesota, South Carolina and Missouri that put Mississippi State inside the top 25. In that win over Missouri, Taylor suffered a turf toe injury that he tried to play through against Alabama before sitting out Mississippi State's loss to LSU.

After seeing his Bulldogs get shut out by the Tigers, Taylor attempted to come back against Oklahoma last week but exited in the first half after pulling up on a fourth-down scramble and leaving for the locker room.

What losing Taylor for the season means for the Bulldogs

Without Taylor, Mississippi State's offense has struggled mightily, and at 4-3 with four games left against SEC foes, the Bulldogs are far from guaranteed a bowl trip with their star quarterback now done for the year.

After getting blanked by LSU, the Bulldogs managed 15 points (all in the second half after Taylor went out) in a loss to Oklahoma. Parker Puckett steps into the starting quarterback role now for the Bulldogs and has big shoes to fill with how much Taylor was doing to make Mississippi State a dynamic offense.

The good news for Mississippi State and Puckett is that star running back Fluff Bothwell is back this week after missing the Oklahoma game with an injury of his own. Bothwell leads the team with 91 carries for 514 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, and figures to be a focal point of Mississippi State's offensive game plan moving forward to take some of the pressure off of Puckett.

The Bulldogs are on the road at No. 11 Texas this week before a stretch of three consecutive home games that will be their best chance to get bowl-eligible. Mississippi State will welcome Vanderbilt, Auburn and Tennessee Tech to Starkville before a trip north to Oxford for the Egg Bowl on Black Friday.

Scrapping just to get to a bowl wasn't what Bulldogs fans envisioned while watching Taylor carve up defenses the first four games of the season, but unfortunately that's now the reality in Starkville with their star done for the year.

What does Taylor's future look like

As for Taylor, the focus shifts to 2027, when he could become one of college football's top stars. He will have Heisman and NFL Draft buzz heading into his junior season, and will focus on getting healthy and getting his body right to play a full season in a pivotal year for his future.

Taylor's dynamic passing ability pops off the screen when watching him. Even with the missed time the last two weeks, he still leads the SEC in touchdown passes with 17, and with prototypical size and a cannon for an arm, scouts can't help but drool over his potential. If he can put a full season on film next year, he will be one of the top prospects for the 2028 NFL Draft, but doing so will require another step forward because teams will be game planning for him in a way they might not have early this season.

If that's to happen in Starkville, Mississippi State will have to fend off the vultures when it comes to keeping Taylor in town as quarterback-needy programs will undoubtedly lob massive offers at Taylor to pry him out of Mississippi. However, Taylor has been vocal about his desire to remain a Bulldog and provided Mississippi State can put together a competitive offer -- which shouldn't be a hard sell to boosters after what he did to start this season -- they'll have a great chance to keep the Macon, Mississippi native in maroon and white.

If that's the case, the Bulldogs will also need to invest in the pieces around him. Keeping Bothwell as his backfield mate would be one step, and bolstering his wide receiving corps and offensive line to protect him will be priorities for Jeff Lebby and the Bulldogs' personnel staff this coming offseason.

Mississippi State knows how important it is to maximize a year where you have an elite talent at quarterback -- the Dak Prescott era was the high point of Bulldogs football this century. Taylor can be that kind of program-changing talent, and now it's incumbent on Mississippi State to go all-in as best they can to capitalize in 2027.