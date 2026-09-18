Months before his emergence as one of the early breakout stars of this 2026 college football season, Kamario Taylor provided a glimpse of the special physical gifts that have now contributed to Mississippi State accumulating 100 total points during its 2-0 start to the year.

It was this summer at the Manning Academy Passing Academy, an event attended by Arch Manning, Julian Sayin, Trinidad Chambliss, C.J. Carr, Drew Mestemaker and several other high-end college quarterbacks. Even among that kind of company, Taylor stood out in a big way, to the point that one NFL scout in attendance threw out a lofty compliment to CBS Sports.

"Was definitely the most physically gifted passer down there," that scout said.

The talent was impossible to Miss

That talent has been on full display these last two weeks as the 6-foot-4, 230-pound sophomore has posted 581 passing yards, 145 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns without any interceptions while guiding Mississippi State to a 62-13 win over Louisiana-Monroe and then a 38-13 victory over Minnesota in Week 2.

Though it's still early, Taylor's ability has those around the Bulldogs program optimistic for a bright future in Starkville. They believe this team could be capable of accomplishing things that haven't been done since a different well-known quarterback was leading the way for that offense at Mississippi State — Dak Prescott.

The next test for Taylor and the Bulldogs comes Saturday when they open SEC play with a road matchup against South Carolina. Taylor, though, will be a significant test for Shane Beamer and South Carolina.

"I haven't been able to hone in, but sounds like he's lighting up the world right now," the aforementioned NFL scout said.

None of this is a huge shock for Mississippi State.

Frankly, the Bulldogs staff began to realize during a 7-on-7 camp leading up to Taylor's senior year of high school that he was truly "different."

At the time, the Mississippi native was already committed to Mississippi State, having pledged in October 2023 even before Jeff Lebby was hired as the Bulldogs' head coach. However, Mississippi State staffers remember that 2024 7-on-7 session being a true eye-opener that the Bulldogs were on the verge of adding a special talent.

"I remember we were out there and were like 'Oh man,'" a source said. "The jump he made from his junior year to that summer (was significant), and he was out there making some throws that were just different."

Eventually, as Taylor led his high school team to the state championship game, his ranking rose to being rated among the top 80 overall prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. High-end teams made late pushes for him, too, including Georgia, which extended an offer to him in November 2024. Nevertheless, Taylor remained committed to Mississippi State and signed with the Bulldogs that December.

From prospect to program cornerstone

It didn't take long after he enrolled in January for Mississippi State staffers to realize his potential.

He quickly added 20 pounds of quality weight, getting up to his current weight of 230 pounds. There were also throws during that offseason last year that most other quarterbacks aren't capable of making, like the way, as one staffer put it, that he'd "line up on the left hash and throw it to the numbers on the other side of the field and the ball's just jumping out of his hand." Just as impressive was uncommon leadership ability for someone that age and, according to sources, "the way guys just gravitate to him."

"Even as a freshman, you'd go into the cafeteria and the senior defensive linemen would be sitting with him," a source said. "He just has that aura with him to where guys are just drawn to him."

Still, to the credit of Lebby, the Bulldogs coach remained patient — even with Mississippi State on its way to a second straight sub-.500 season. He didn't want to thrust Taylor into the starting quarterback role too early, especially as it was clear behind the scenes that Taylor was still a work in progress, learning the Bulldogs' offense and being ready to read and compete against SEC defenses.

Ultimately, Taylor started the final two games of last season and showed glimpses of his ability with 351 total yards (178 passing and 173 rushing) during a 38-19 loss to Ole Miss and then 304 yards (241 passing and 63 rushing) during a 43-29 bowl game loss to Wake Forest.

One scout at the Manning Passing Academy told CBS Sports that Taylor was "the most physically gifted passer down there." Getty Images

Winning from the pocket

Now, his game is at an even higher level — which was clear last week against Minnesota on CBS.

Taylor finished that game 16 of 22 as a passer with 227 yards passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had 86 rushing yards. There were also moments during the game that showed his growth from last year. One staffer pointed to the second play of the game when Taylor stayed calm in the pocket despite a blitzing defender barreling toward him and delivered a pass that turned into a 37-yard gain. In the past, that staffer said, Taylor's first instinct probably would have been to run at that point. Instead, he trusted his running back to pick up the blitzer and completed a pass that set up the Bulldogs' first touchdown, a 22-yard TD strike from Taylor that capped a quick five-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

"He's grown with being able to read the defense and how comfortable he is in the pocket," a source said. "On that second play, when (running back Fluff Bothwell) picked up that blitzer, I don't know many guys that would just stand in there like that. I just think him in the pocket has been the biggest growth."

Hometown star staying home

For Taylor, it's more special that he's doing all this for his hometown team.

In this day and age where college football fans will naturally speculate about Taylor as a future transfer portal possibility (and sources say some teams attempted to poach him even coming out of last season), it's important to note that Taylor grew up less than an hour away from Starkville, has an uncle — Omarr Conner — who was a starting quarterback at Mississippi State and has continued to emphasize to the Bulldogs staff and people around him that he's committed to spending his entire college career in Starkville.

It's not just words either. Bulldogs sources say Taylor's love for the program is so strong that he attended every home game of Lebby's first season, even though Mississippi State finished 2-10. One staffer distinctly remembers seeing Taylor during a game in the student section with his shirt off and enthusiastically waving it around above his head.

"He loves Mississippi State," a source said. "And I hate the part of this (college football world) that that's just what people go to immediately — that someone can never keep a guy like that unless it's a Texas or an Ohio State. It is what it is, but it's just a played-out narrative."

Either way, the main focus for Taylor and the Bulldogs is South Carolina and trying to open SEC play with a win after posting a 1-15 mark against SEC competition these first two seasons under Lebby. With a win, the buzz around Taylor could grow to an even crazier level, although it's already at a point even now that Mississippi State hasn't experienced with a quarterback since Prescott's senior season in 2015.

"He's so bought into this place, and he's bought into (Lebby) from the beginning," a source said. "And he wants to be the guy that can change the narrative of how people may look at a place."