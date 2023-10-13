Kansas analyst Matt Lubick has been diagnosed with leukemia. Lubick, who is in a remote role with the Jayhawks, was admitted to a hospital outside of Denver earlier in the week for testing to determine appropriate treatment.

Lubick continues fulfill his analyst duties as he prepares to undergo treatment, even working from the hospital.

"You don't have to work during this stuff," he told ESPN. "I do it for therapy. The Kansas staff being so loving and caring and supportive has given me strength and given me purpose. It's been therapeutic for me to keep mind off stuff."

Lubick said he visited a doctor in August after feeling ill in the aftermath of a 16-mile run, leading to tests that revealed a low white blood cell count. Further testing led to the cancer diagnosis earlier in October.

"I was crushed, but I knew what to do and I was prepared," Lubick told ESPN. "I'm grateful for the profession. You have to be prepared and deal with adversity. Life challenges are opportunities to grow. That's what I've been telling my players for the last 20 years, and now I have to live my advice."

The 51-year-old coaching veteran joined Kansas' staff ahead of the 2022 campaign, helping Jayhawks win six games to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008 in their second season under coach Lance Leipold.

Lubick played defensive back at Western Montana in the early 1990s. He's been a college football coach since 1995, when he was a graduate assistant for Colorado State. He path has included stints as an offensive coordinator at Oregon, Washington and Nebraska. He's also served as an assistant at Oregon State, Ole Miss, Arizona State and Duke.

Kansas is 5-1 and sits at No. 23 in the AP rankings. The Jayhawks travel to Oklahoma State Saturday.