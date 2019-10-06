Kansas coach Les Miles fires Jayhawks offensive coordinator after just six games

Kansas is making a change at offensive coordinator. Les Miles announced Sunday that Brent Dearmon has been promoted to the role in place of Les Koenning, who was dismissed from the program. Koenning was part of Miles' initial Kansas staff this offseason.

"I would like to thank Coach Koenning for his contributions to Kansas Football," said Miles. "This was a difficult decision, but it is in the best interest of our football program both now and in the future. There is still a lot of football left to play this season, and I want to put our players in the best position to be successful, which is why I am making the change now."

"Brent is one of the brightest individuals I have encountered in all of my years coaching. His experience as a record-setting coach and quarterback at the collegiate level will benefit our offense immediately. I believe our players will be naturally drawn to Brent's leadership and coaching ability. I have the utmost trust in his ability to lead young men and this move puts our players in the best position to be successful moving forward."

Dearmon is not likely to be a name familiar to most college football fans. He spent last season as the coach at Bethel University, a Division III school in Minnesota. Dearmon's team went 10-0 while averaging 55.0 points per game.

Kansas would certainly take that kind of production. The Jayhawks offense exploded for 48 points in a surprising road upset of Boston College four weeks ago, but it hasn't done much in other games. It has averaged only 17.8 points per game in its other five contests, and it's season-long average of 22.8 points per game ranks last in the Big 12 and 101st nationally.

Kansas, which lost to Oklahoma 45-20 on Saturday, is on a bye this week. It returns to the field on Oct. 19 with a road game against Texas.