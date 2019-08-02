Kansas community college football player's heatstroke-related death was part of God's 'plan,' his former coach says

One day after the first football practice at Garden City Community College in Kansas last summer, 19-year-old defensive lineman Braeden Bradforth died of heatstroke-related causes.

This week during the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Media Day in Kansas City, Missouri, Jeff Sims, who was the coach at Garden City when Bradforth died and is now the head coach at Missouri Southern University, spoke about the situation.

His rationale is that Bradforth's death must be part of God's plan.

"It's unfortunate what happened, but God has a plan," Sims told KCUR. He insisted Bradforth's death was not his fault, but instead an act of God. "We've had two investigations, and everybody knows what happened that day," Sims said. "It didn't happen at football practice; it happened after football practice."

According to the Associated Press, Bradforth was "making a stressful moan" after he collapsed outside his dorm room in the summer of 2018 following practice. When assistant coach Caleb Young arrived at the scene he chose not to call 911. Instead, he phoned Sims an asked him how to proceed. The former head coach didn't call an ambulance immediately either. Bradforth did not receive medical help from professionals until at least 30 minutes after he was found unconscious.

Since Bradforth's death, multiple Garden City players have made it clear that Sims never let his players drink water during practice on any occasion.

Garden City has worked to improve their policies on player safety and has hired additional trainers. A law firm is currently conducting an investigation into Bradforth's situation to determine what exactly happened on that day last August.

Sims confirmed that he will cooperate with the outside law firm hired to investigate Bradforth's death.

"I can assure you, from my leadership, we will ensure that everybody we put on that field is sound enough to be out there," Garden City's new athletic director Greg McVey said at a recent trustees meeting.