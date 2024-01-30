Kansas football will be calling two separate venues home during the 2024 season. Due to ongoing renovations at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, the Jayhawks will play their home games at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, and Children's Mercy Park, which normally hosts Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer, the school announced on Tuesday.

Kansas will play its nonconference games against UNLV and Lindenwood at Children's Mercy Park, while four Big 12 games will be played at Arrowhead Stadium. KU's home conference slate includes clashes against TCU, Houston, Iowa State and Colorado.

"This is an exciting move for our team as these are two well respected and exciting venues to watch a sporting event," Kansas coach Lance Leipold said in a press release. "I'm confident our fans will be able to create a 'home field' that our players will be energized to play in. Our administration has done an excellent job of partnering with both organizations and venues during our construction phase. This will allow the project to continue its path to completion in a timely manner and provide the best competitive advantage for our team during the transition."

Children's Mercy Park is actually in the state of Kansas, while Arrowhead Stadium is just across state lines in Kansas City, Missouri. Both are less than an hour's drive from Kansas University's campus, depending upon traffic. Kansas noted that it's also working to ensure access to both student transportation and accommodations for each of the home games.

The goal is for David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium to be re-opened in time for the 2025 season. Kansas broke ground on its "Gateway District" project in December. The first phase of the project includes renovations to the stadium, expansions to the football complex and the building of a new conference center near the stadium.