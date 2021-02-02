Kansas coach Les Miles has tabbed veteran coach Mike DeBord to be the new offensive coordinator of the Jayhawks, the school announced Tuesday. DeBord has nearly four decades of experience as an assistant coach, most of which came in the college game.

"This is a great day for Kansas football," Miles said. "We are adding a coach with a wealth of experience in Mike. He has squared off with just about every defensive scheme in the book, and has worked within and led several offensive systems. In addition to the qualities he brings as a football coach, he is a man of high character, and will be an outstanding addition to our program as we continue to instill the culture we want in place."

DeBord's most recent college experience came from 2017-18 as the offensive coordinator at Indiana. Neither of those Hoosiers teams finished above 10th in the Big Ten in offensive yards per play. Prior to his stint in Bloomington, DeBord was the offensive coordinator at Tennessee under coach Butch Jones from 2015-16. Those Volunteers teams had more success, including the 2016 edition which averaged 6.44 yards per play -- third-best in the SEC.

"I am excited to be the offensive coordinator at the University of Kansas," DeBord said. "I'm really looking forward to reuniting with Les Miles, and joining his mission of building Jayhawk Football into a championship program. I love coordinating offenses and helping the players become better individually, and as a unit to help us win. That will be done with the great help of the offensive coaches, and the buy-in and hard work by the student-athletes."

DeBord also spent four years on the staff at Michigan from 2004-07, the last two of which were as its offensive coordinator. The 2006 team started the season 11-0 before losing to Ohio State in the regular-season finale and USC in the Rose Bowl to close out the season. The Wolverines finished the 2007 season 9-4 and topped a stout Florida team 41-35 in the Citrus Bowl.

DeBord graduated from Manchester College in 1978 and began his coaching career in 1982 as the offensive line coach at Franklin College.