Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: BYU 3-0, Kansas 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Kansas Jayhawks and the BYU Cougars are set to square off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on September 23rd at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Kansas' game was all tied up 10-10 at the half, but luckily it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against Nevada by a score of 31-24.

RB Devin Neal was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns. Neal is on a roll when it comes to rushing touchdowns, as he's now punched in at least one in the last three games he's played. Jalon Daniels also helped out by tossing the rock for 298 yards.

Meanwhile, BYU must be getting used to good results now that the squad has seven straight victories. They walked away with a 38-31 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

WR Parker Kingston and RB LJ Martin were among the main playmakers for BYU as the former threw for 37 yards and a touchdown and the latter rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns. QB Kedon Slovis also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

Looking forward to Saturday, Kansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be their third straight as the favorites (a stretch that saw them go 1-2 against the spread).

Odds

Kansas is a big 9-point favorite against BYU, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 55.5 points.

