Halftime Report

Kansas already has more points against Kansas State than they managed in total against Texas Tech last Saturday. Kansas has jumped out to a 20-16 lead against Kansas State.

Kansas came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

No. 21 Kansas State Wildcats @ No. 25 Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Kansas State 7-3, Kansas 7-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $100.00

What to Know

Kansas State is 8-0 against Kansas since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Despite being away, Kansas State is looking at a seven-point advantage in the spread.

Kansas State put the finishing touches on their fifth blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They steamrolled past Baylor 59-25 at home. With that win, Kansas State brought their scoring average up to 38.8 points per game.

DJ Giddens and Will Howard were among the main playmakers for Kansas State as the former gained 134 total yards and a touchdown and the latter threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns. Keenan Garber made the highlight reel by snagging an interception and taking it all the way to the house.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Kansas last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Texas Tech by a score of 16-13. It was the first time this season that Kansas let down their fans at home.

Devin Neal put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown while picking up 7.2 yards per carry. Neal was no stranger to the big play, taking off on a dash that went for 60 yards.

Kansas State's win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 45.6 points per game. As for Kansas, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-3.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's contest: The Wildcats have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 202.4 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Jayhawks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 199 per game. It's looking like Saturday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Kansas State took their victory against Kansas in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 47-27. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kansas State since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Kansas State is a solid 7-point favorite against Kansas, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 60 points.

Series History

Kansas State has won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last 8 years.

Nov 26, 2022 - Kansas State 47 vs. Kansas 27

Nov 06, 2021 - Kansas State 35 vs. Kansas 10

Oct 24, 2020 - Kansas State 55 vs. Kansas 14

Nov 02, 2019 - Kansas State 38 vs. Kansas 10

Nov 10, 2018 - Kansas State 21 vs. Kansas 17

Oct 28, 2017 - Kansas State 30 vs. Kansas 20

Nov 26, 2016 - Kansas State 34 vs. Kansas 19

Nov 28, 2015 - Kansas State 45 vs. Kansas 14

Injury Report for Kansas

Jason Bean: probable (Head)

Devin Phillips: out (Undisclosed)

Billy Conaway: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Trevor Kardell: questionable (Undisclosed)

Jalon Daniels: questionable (Back)

Luke Grimm: questionable (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Kansas State