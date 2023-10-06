Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: UCF 3-2, Kansas 4-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UCF Knights and the Kansas Jayhawks are set to square off in a Big 12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on October 7th at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Coming off a loss in a game UCF was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

UCF scored first but ultimately less than Baylor in their match on Saturday. They were just a hair shy of victory and fell 36-35 to the Bears. The defeat came about despite UCF having been up 21 in the first quarter.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had great games. One of the most active was Timmy McClain, who threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. The team also got some help courtesy of Johnny Richardson, who rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on only six carries.

UCF's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was Tre'mon Morris-Brash and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, Kansas gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday afternoon. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 40-14 to Texas. The loss was Kansas' first of the season.

The Jayhawks weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 136 passing yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Texas threw for 325.

The losses dropped UCF to 3-2 and Kansas to 4-1.

Odds

Kansas is a slight 2-point favorite against UCF, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 64.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.