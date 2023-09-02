Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was absent from the starting lineup for the Jayhawks' Week 1 clash against Missouri State. Daniels was seen warming up on the field prior to the game but didn't suit up. He battled back tightness through fall camp and been a limited participant in practice.

"We are giving him as much work as we can in many different ways," Kansas head coach Lance Leipold told the Wichita Eagle earlier this week. "He's been getting work and he's been doing things. It's not like he's never practiced in the last two weeks - (to say that) is not accurate either. We're confident. Unfortunately for him, it is something that he's gone through a little bit before, getting mental reps and doing things (with) where he's at. But I think we are in a really good spot."

Daniels missed four games last season because of a shoulder injury. He still posted the best season of his college career, throwing for 2,014 yards with 18 touchdowns to only four interceptions. He was a threat with his legs, too, rushing for 425 yards and seven touchdowns. Daniels was tabbed the Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year heading into the season.

Jason Bean got the start under center for the Jayhawks against Missouri State. The North Texas transfer started all four games Daniels was sidelined last year, throwing for 1,280 yards and 14 touchdowns to only four interceptions.