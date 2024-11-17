Kansas stunned No. 6 BYU with a 17-13 win over the current favorite to win the Big 12 title Saturday night. The Cougars entered the weekend with a perfect 9-0 record (6-0 in Big 12) and sat atop the Big 12 conference. The BYU loss coupled with Colorado's 49-24 win over Utah crates a tie for first place in the league.

The Cougars forced a Kansas punt up 13-10, but the kick hit BYU's Evan Johnson and was recovered by the Jayhawks' Quentin Skinner. One play later Devin Neal cross the goal line for a 3-yard touchdown what would turn out to be the game-winning score.

The Cougars had a chance to win the game on the final drive, but Kansas stopped BYU inside the red zone. On fourth-and-11, BYU completed a pass short of the sticks, and the Jayhawks were able to run out the final 46 seconds of regulation. Kansas running back Devin Neal rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Despite the loss, BYU currently holds the tiebreaker over Colorado due to a common opponent. The Cougars beat Kansas State 38-9 on Sept. 21, while Colorado lost to the same Wildcats team 31-28 at home on Oct. 12. Iowa State and Arizona State are tied for second place with a 5-2 conference record.

BYU's loss opens the door for Boise State or another Group of Five program to grab a first-round bye the 12-team College Football Playoff. The Broncos defeated San Jose State 42-21 earlier in the day and remain the favorite to win the Mountain West title. Army and Tulane will meet for the AAC title next month, and both programs are contenders to receive the automatic bid to the CFP.

BYU will travel to Tempe, Arizona on Saturday to face Arizona State in a game with massive conference title implications. The Cougars close the regular season at home against Houston on Nov. 30.