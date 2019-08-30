Kansas St. vs. Nicholls St.: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Kansas St. (home) vs. Nicholls St. (away)

Last Season Records: Kansas St. 5-7-0; Nicholls St. 9-4-0;

What to Know

Nicholls St. and Kansas St. will face off at 7 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. After a 9-4 record last season, Nicholls St. comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season. On the other hand, last year was nothing to brag about for Kansas St. (5-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Nicholls St. threw only eight interceptions last year, the 31st best among all teams in the nation. But Kansas St. was even better: they threw only seven interceptions last season, the 22nd best among all teams in the nation. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

Since the experts predict a loss, Nicholls St. will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 23.5 point favorite against the Colonels.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.