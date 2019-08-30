Kansas St. vs. Nicholls St.: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kansas State vs. Nicholls State football game
Who's Playing
Kansas St. (home) vs. Nicholls St. (away)
Last Season Records: Kansas St. 5-7-0; Nicholls St. 9-4-0;
What to Know
Nicholls St. and Kansas St. will face off at 7 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. After a 9-4 record last season, Nicholls St. comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season. On the other hand, last year was nothing to brag about for Kansas St. (5-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Nicholls St. threw only eight interceptions last year, the 31st best among all teams in the nation. But Kansas St. was even better: they threw only seven interceptions last season, the 22nd best among all teams in the nation. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
Since the experts predict a loss, Nicholls St. will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Kansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 23.5 point favorite against the Colonels.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Ohio State vs. FAU odds, expert picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football.
-
Ole Miss vs. Memphis odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Memphis vs. Ole Miss game 10,000...
-
College football picks: Week 1 Friday
A closer look at the top games on the Friday slate in Week 1 of the 2019 college football season
-
Wisconsin vs. USF pick, live stream
The Bulls host the Badgers in the 2019 season opener for both programs
-
Alabama vs. Duke odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Alabama game 10,000 times
-
Colorado vs. Colorado State picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Colorado vs. Colorado State game 10,000...